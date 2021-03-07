Sports

Ross leads Pepperdine over Santa Clara 78-70 in WCC tourney

The Associated Press

PARADISE, Nev.

Colbey Ross had 25 points and 12 assists as Pepperdine topped Santa Clara 78-70 in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Kessler Edwards added 21 points for the Waves.

Pepperdine plays No. 2 seed BYU in Monday's semifinals.

Ross converted all 12 of his free throw attempts. Edwards also had 11 rebounds.

Jan Zidek had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Pepperdine (12-11). Jade’ Smith added 11 points.

Guglielmo Caruso had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (12-8). Josip Vrankic added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Ike scores 17 to lift Wyoming over UNLV 80-69

March 07, 2021 1:01 AM

Sports

Queta leads Utah St. past Fresno St. 57-51

March 07, 2021 12:54 AM

Sports

Christon carries Grambling St. past Alabama A&M 80-72

March 07, 2021 12:41 AM

Other Sports

Sharks’ offense goes silent again as Golden Knights sweep series

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service