Kochera carries William & Mary over UNC Wilmington in CAA

The Associated Press

HARRISONBURG, Va.

Connor Kochera had 17 points as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 73-60 in the first round of the Colonial Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Luke Loewe had 17 points for William & Mary (7-9). Quinn Blair added 14 points and nine rebounds and Jake Milkereit had six rebounds.

Ty Gadsden had 15 points for the Seahawks (7-10). Joe Pridgen added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Mike Okauru had 10 points.

