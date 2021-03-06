Sports

Knight leads Southern Utah over Portland State 73-54

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

John Knight III matched his career high with 26 points as Southern Utah won its ninth straight game, defeating Portland State 73-54 on Saturday.

Knight hit 11 of 13 shots.

Dre Marin had 19 points for Southern Utah (19-3, 12-2 Big Sky Conference). Tevian Jones added 13 points and Maizen Fausett had eight rebounds.

Southern Utah dominated the first half and led 41-25 at halftime. The Thunderbirds' 32 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

James Scott had 17 points for the Vikings (9-12, 6-8). Paris Dawson added 13 points and Khalid Thomas had 11.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Vikings this season. Southern Utah defeated Portland State 68-58 last Thursday.

