Colgate beats Boston U. 77-69 in Patriot League tourney

The Associated Press

HAMILTON, N.Y.

Tucker Richardson, Jack Ferguson and Jordan Burns scored 16 points apiece as Colgate defeated Boston University 77-69 in the Patriot League Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Keegan Records had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Colgate (12-1).

After Colgate outscored Boston University 34-26 in the first half, both teams scored 43 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Raiders' 34 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Javante McCoy scored a season-high 27 points for the Terriers (7-11). Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Walter Whyte had 12 points.

