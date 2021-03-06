Sports

Predators center Matt Duchene put on IR, out 3-5 weeks

The Associated Press

Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) vie for the puck against Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau during first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Mark Zaleski AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Nashville Predators placed Matt Duchene on injured reserve Saturday with a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline the veteran center for three to five weeks.

Duchene becomes the fourth Nashville player placed on IR since Tuesday, when defenseman Ryan Ellis and forward Luke Kunin were ruled out. Goalie Juuse Saros went on injured reserve Thursday.

The Predators went into Saturday's game with Florida having lost two straight and ranked sixth in the Central Division.

Duchene has eight points in 23 games this season along with a minus-11 rating. He is under contract with Nashville for $8 million a year through the 2025-26 season.

The Predators also called up forward Mathieu Olivier and defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the taxi squad. They reassigned Michael McCarron to the taxi squad and moved forward Tanner Jeannot to AHL Chicago from the taxi squad.

