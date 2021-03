Pullin lifts UC Riverside over CS Northridge 72-68

Zyon Pullin registered 17 points and seven assists as UC Riverside edged past Cal State Northridge 72-68 on Friday.

Flynn Cameron had 14 points for UC Riverside (12-7, 9-5 Big West Conference). Jock Perry added 13 points.

TJ Starks had 19 points and six assists for the Matadors (9-11, 5-8). Alex Merkviladze added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Fidelis Okereke had 11 points and seven rebounds.

