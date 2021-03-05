Sports

Farrington carries Arkansas St. past Georgia Southern 62-58

The Associated Press

PENSACOLA, Fla.

Malcolm Farrington had 16 points off the bench to lift Arkansas State to a 62-58 win over Georgia Southern in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Friday.

Arkansas State (11-12) faces top-seeded Georgia State on Saturday.

Marquis Eaton had 14 points for Arkansas State. Norchad Omier added 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Gedi Juozapaitis had 12 points for the Eagles (13-13). Elijah McCadden added nine points and 10 rebounds. Kamari Brown had seven points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Wojcik scores 33 to carry Fairfield past Manhattan 85-67

March 05, 2021 8:23 PM

Sports

Flowers scores 34 to lift South Alabama past UL Monroe 80-72

March 05, 2021 8:23 PM

Sports

Pullin lifts UC Riverside over CS Northridge 72-68

March 05, 2021 8:23 PM

Sports

Kinsey, Taylor lead Marshall over Charlotte 75-67

March 05, 2021 8:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service