Boston takes home win streak into matchup with Toronto

Toronto Raptors (17-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Celtics -8; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Celtics face Toronto.

The Celtics are 2-4 against division opponents. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 110.4 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Raptors have gone 12-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.6 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Celtics won 120-106 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Semi Ojeleye led Boston with 24 points, and Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics scoring 24.9 points per game, and is averaging 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Jaylen Brown is averaging 19.5 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Lowry is third on the Raptors averaging 18.1 points and is adding 5.6 rebounds. DeAndre' Bembry is averaging 2.3 assists and 5.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.3 assists, seven steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.3% shooting.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 44.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf).

Raptors: Malachi Flynn: out (health and safety protocols), Pascal Siakam: out (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: out (health protocols), Patrick McCaw: out (health and safety protocols), OG Anunoby: out (health protocols).