Edwards helps No. 18 Texas Tech roll to 69-49 win over TCU

Texas Tech's Marcus Santos-Silva (14) shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) AP

Kyler Edwards scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to help No. 18 Texas Tech take control, and the Red Raiders rolled to a 69-49 victory over TCU on Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders (16-8, 8-7 Big 12) followed a nine-point home victory over No. 15 Texas with another strong effort to answer a season-worst three-game losing streak that dropped them below .500 in conference play.

Edwards started a 7-0 finishing run in the first half with a layup and capped it with a 3-pointer for a 36-22 lead. The junior guard's 3 midway through the second half pushed the margin to 54-31.

A role player as a freshman when Texas Tech lost in overtime to Virginia in the championship game of the most recent NCAA Tournament in 2019, Edwards was 4 of 5 from long range as Texas Tech was 6 of 13 beyond the arc compared to 4 of 17 for TCU.

R.J. Nembhard scored 10 points on a rough shooting night (4 of 12) for the leading scorer for the Horned Frogs (12-11, 5-9). Mike Miles, second among Big 12 freshmen in scoring at 14.3 points per game coming in, had two points on 1-of-8 shooting.

It was the first of three games in the final week of the regular season for both teams after the Big 12 retooled the schedule because of postponements for COVID-19 and severe winter weather.

These teams tried to play twice during the nearly weeklong freeze two weeks ago, but this ended up being the only meeting.

The seventh win in nine games for coach Chris Beard against TCU and Jamie Dixon wasn't quite as lopsided as the previous one — a 46-point win for Texas Tech, also at home. But there was little doubt about the outcome by late in the first half.

Tyreek Smith and Kevin McCullar scored nine points apiece for Texas Tech.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs are out of the conversation for the NCAA Tournament in the difficult Big 12 because they couldn't beat ranked teams. They dropped to 0-7 against Top 25 opponents. TCU is eighth in a conference almost certain to have seven NCAA bids.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders cruised without without much help from leading scorer Mac McClung. The Georgetown transfer scored four points while getting just four shots, making two, in 18 minutes. He was in foul trouble in the first half.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs' final road game is Thursday at No. 6 West Virginia.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders' home finale is Thursday against Iowa State.