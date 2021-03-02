No. 24 Rutgers women win 8th straight conference game

Arella Guirantes scored 21 points with seven assists, Tekia Mack had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Rutgers beat Penn State 74-56 on Tuesday night.

Rutgers (13-3, 9-3 Big Ten) has won eight conference games in a row for the first time since the 2004-05 season — including holding seven straight opponents under 60 points.

Mael Gilles had 15 points, five rebounds and four steals for Rutgers. Diamond Johnson scored 14 points, and Mack also had four assists, three steals and three blocks.

Rutgers outscored Penn State 25-12 in the second quarter to take a 37-33 lead at the break.

Niya Beverley had 20 points and seven assists for Penn State (9-13, 6-12). Anna Camden added 14 points and four steals.

Rutgers is scheduled to close its regular season on Friday against No 22 Ohio State. Penn State's regular season is over, losing two straight to Rutgers after a 60-55 contest on Sunday.