SHSU looks for home win vs Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-18, 1-12) vs. Sam Houston (18-7, 12-2)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks for its fifth straight win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Johnson Coliseum. The last victory for the Islanders at Sam Houston was a 75-70 win on Feb. 27, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Zach Nutall is averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Bearkats. Demarkus Lampley is also a primary contributor, producing 14.9 points per game. The Islanders are led by Jalen White, who is averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.NIFTY NUTALL: Nutall has connected on 37.1 percent of the 159 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 23 over the last three games. He's also converted 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Sam Houston is a perfect 15-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Bearkats are 3-7 when scoring any fewer than that.

FLOOR SPACING: Sam Houston's Lampley has attempted 170 3-pointers and connected on 39.4 percent of them, and is 10 of 31 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has turned the ball over on 24.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 343rd among Division I teams).

