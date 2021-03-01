Duarte, Omoruyi lead Oregon past Arizona 80-69 for sweep

Oregon forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) celebrates after making a three-point basket against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson) AP

Chris Duarte scored 22 points, Eugene Omoruyi added 21 and Oregon ended Arizona's season with an 80-69 win on Monday night.

The Wildcats self-imposed a one-year postseason ban, including the Pac-12 tournament, following a NCAA investigation.

The Ducks, in the midst of seven games in 13 days to finish the season because of COVID-19 makeups, have won three straight and 8 of 9. They were 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, shot 57% (12 of 21) overall in the second half and finished 18 of 22 from the foul line with just seven turnovers.

LJ Figueroa scored 14 points and Will Richardson 12 for Oregon (17-5, 12-4), which has won 10 of 12 in the series. This was only the third game in that span decided by more than seven points.

James Okinjo scored 19 points and had eight assists for Arizona (17-9, 11-9) and Azuolas Tubelis added 12 points. The Wildcats were outrebounded 37-29, only the second time they were beaten on the boards this season. The first was in a 63-61 loss to Oregon.

Duarte scored 13 points in the first half when the Ducks used a late 10-0 run to take a 40-30 lead. Oregon was 8 of 12 behind the 3-point line but just 5 of 22 (22.7%) inside the arc. Arizona made 6 of 13 from distance and shot 52%.

Omoruyi scored 13 points in the first 11:19 of the second half to spark the Ducks. Arizona only shot 39% (11 of 28) after the break.

The Ducks have another makeup game when UCLA visits on Wednesday before they close the regular season at Oregon State on Saturday.