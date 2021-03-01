Washington leads Charlotte against Portland after 42-point outing

Charlotte Hornets (16-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-14, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Trail Blazers -6.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the Portland Trail Blazers after P.J. Washington scored 42 points in the Hornets' 127-126 victory over the Kings.

The Trail Blazers are 8-6 on their home court. Portland ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 38.1% from downtown, led by CJ McCollum shooting 44.1% from 3-point range.

The Hornets are 7-9 on the road. Charlotte allows 113.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enes Kanter leads the Trail Blazers with 11.5 rebounds and averages 11.7 points. Damian Lillard is averaging 31.3 points and 9.4 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.

Washington is second on the Hornets with 6.4 rebounds and averages 12.7 points. Terry Rozier is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 19 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 46.1% shooting.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 45 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Harry Giles III: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: day to day (hip), Gordon Hayward: day to day (hand), Devonte' Graham: out (knee).