Detroit takes on Toronto, looks to halt 3-game slide

Detroit Pistons (9-25, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup with Toronto after losing three straight games.

The Raptors are 12-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 110.4 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Pistons are 6-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit allows 112 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Boucher ranks second on the Raptors with 6.5 rebounds and averages 13 points. Fred VanVleet is averaging 18.7 points and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jerami Grant has shot 43.3% and is averaging 23.4 points for the Pistons. Mason Plumlee is averaging four assists and 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 43.9% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 103.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, seven steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (health and safety protocols).

Pistons: Delon Wright: out (right adductor), Frank Jackson: day to day (illness), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).