Adamu scores 21 to lift Montana St. over Idaho 71-61

Alex Ovechkin broke a second-period tie and the streaking Washington Capitals welcomed back top goaltender Ilya Samsonov with a 3-2 victory over the skidding New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Samsonov made 19 saves and looked shaky at times in helping Washington win its third straight game and sixth of eight (6-1-1). Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana also scored as the Caps swept a weekend series at the Prudential Center.