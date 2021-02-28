Ovechkin, Caps edge Devils; Flyers blank Sabres again

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart (79) celebrates his 3-0 shutout victory with forwards James Van Riemsdyk (25) and Jakub Voracek (93) following the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP

Alex Ovechkin broke a second-period tie and the streaking Washington Capitals welcomed back top goaltender Iyla Samsonov with a 3-2 victory over the skidding New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Samsonov made 19 saves and looked shaky at times in helping Washington win its third straight game and sixth of eight (6-1-1). Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana also scored as the Caps swept a weekend series at the Prudential Center.

Rookies Mikhail Maltsev and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, which has lost five of six. Mackenzie Blackwood had 20 saves.

Ovechkin, who had only one goal in his past eight games, snapped a 2-all tie at 13:37, beating Blackwood with a wrist shot from between the circles on a quick counter. It was his seventh of the season and 362nd on the road, tying him for second all time in the NHL with Steve Yzerman. Wayne Gretzky is No. 1 with 402.

FLYERS 3, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and Philadelphia shut out Buffalo on consecutive days.

Sean Couturier and Michael Raffl broke the game open by scoring 75 seconds apart early in the second period. James van Riemsdyk also scored in the second period by creatively tipping in Joel Farabee’s pass from the blue line, and the Flyers won their third straight following a 1-2-2 skid.

Hart followed Brian Elliott’s 23-save shutout in a 3-0 win at Buffalo on Saturday. It was Hart’s second shutout of his career, and he bounced back from being yanked after allowing six goals on 23 shots through two periods in a 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins in last weekend’s outdoor game at Lake Tahoe.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel’s return after missing two games with a lower-body injury failed to make a difference. Buffalo dropped to 2-7-1 in its past 10 and has gone 125:47 since Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal late in a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

The Sabres were shut out for the fourth time this season, and third time by the Flyers, including a 3-0 loss at Philadelphia on Jan. 19.

BRUINS 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, leading Boston over New York.

Tuukka Rask made 20 saves and earned his 299th NHL victory. Charlie Coyle scored twice and David Pastrnak added two assists as the Bruins snapped a two-game skid. Trent Frederic also scored for Boston.

Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves, but the Rangers fell for the second time in games. Colin Blackwell scored for New York.

McAvoy hammered a one-timer to push the Bruins’ lead to 3-0 at 10:20 of the second period. Pastrnak and Brad Marchand assisted on the play.

PREDATORS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Erik Haula scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead Nashville over Columbus.

Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators, who have won four of five.

Kevin Stenlund scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves for the sliding Blue Jackets, who have lost five straight.