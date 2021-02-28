Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

Texas Southern (10-8, 7-3) vs. Alabama A&M (6-6, 4-6)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its 16th straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama A&M. Texas Southern has won by an average of 15 points in its last 15 wins over the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M's last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2014, a 63-62 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alabama A&M's Jalen Johnson has averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 12.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Tigers, Michael Weathers has averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals while John Walker III has put up 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Tigers have scored 74.8 points per game and allowed 66.4 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 67.7 points scored and 77 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Weathers has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 77.9 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Texas Southern's Walker has attempted 19 3-pointers and has connected on 26.3 percent of them.

STREAK SCORING: Texas Southern has scored 75.7 points per game and allowed 68.7 over its three-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern is rated first among SWAC teams with an average of 73.6 points per game. The Tigers have averaged 79.4 points per game over their last five games.

