Indiana visits Philadelphia following Embiid’s 42-point game

Indiana Pacers (15-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the 76ers' 112-109 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

The 76ers are 17-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia scores 113.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3 points per game.

The Pacers are 9-10 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 113 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 119-110 on Jan. 31. Tobias Harris scored 27 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid leads the 76ers with 11.3 rebounds and averages 30 points. Ben Simmons is averaging 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21.4 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 46.3% shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tobias Harris: out (knee).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot), Malcolm Brogdon: out (knee).