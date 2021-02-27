Banton, Nebraska beat Minnesota 78-74, snap 5-game skid

Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, right, reacts after getting hit on the head by the elbow of Minnesota's Brandon Johnson (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) AP

Dalano Banton scored 14 points, Derrick Walker had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Nebraska held off a late Minnesota rally to beat the Golden Gophers 78-74 on Saturday night.

Trey McGowen added 11 points and Kobe Webster and Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 10 apiece for Nebraska (6-17, 2-14 Big Ten). The Cornhuskers snapped a five-game losing streak and won for just the second time since Dec. 17.

Minnesota (13-12, 6-12), which has lost five in a row, likely saw its chances for an NCAA tournament berth evaporate this week. The Golden Gophers lost 67-59 at home on Thursday against a Northwestern team that had lost 13 in row.

Marcus Carr scored 16 points in a 22-10 run that trimmed Minnesota's deficit to 74-73 with 14 seconds left but Webster and Thorbjarnarson each made 2 of 2 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

Carr finished with a career-high 41 points, the most in a Big Ten game this season.

Nebraska made 30 of 55 (54.5%) from the field and shot a season-high 52.9% (9 of 17) from 3-point range to overcome its 18 turnovers.

Banton scored the first seven points in an 11-2 spurt that gave the Cornhuskers a 13-point lead when Shamiel Stevenson hit a 3-pointer with 8:13 remaining.