AP Sportlight

Feb. 28

1922 — In the first formal college conference basketball tournament, North Carolina beats Mercer 40-26 to win the Southern Intercollegiate Conference championship.

1940 — College basketball is televised for the first time. Station W2XBS broadcasts a doubleheader at New York’s Madison Square Garden: Pittsburgh vs. Fordham, New York University vs. Georgetown.

1957 — Johnny Longden becomes the first jockey to reach 5,000 victories. Longden, who started his career in 1927, coaxes Bente to a head victory over Flying Finish II in the fourth race at Santa Anita.

1960 — The U.S. hockey team scores six goals in the third period to beat Czechoslovakia 9-4 and win the gold medal in the Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley, Calif.

1967 — Wilt Chamberlain misses his first field goal in four games to end his NBA record shooting streak of 35 consecutive field goals, during Philadelphia’s 127-107 victory over Cincinnati at Syracuse.

1971 — Jack Nicklaus wins the PGA Championship by beating Billy Casper by three strokes.

1981 — Houston’s Calvin Murphy makes the last of his 78 consecutive free throws in a game against San Diego, setting what was then an NBA record.

1986 — Baseball commissioner Peter Ueberroth conditionally suspends Dave Parker of the Cincinnati Reds, Keith Hernandez of the New York Mets, Joaquin Andujar of the Oakland Athletics, Lonnie Smith of the Kansas City Royals, Enos Cabell of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jeff Leonard of the San Francisco Giants and Dale Berra of the New York Yankees for one year for drug abuse. After conditions are met the suspensions are reduced.

1987 — Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn calls his 2,000th consecutive game for the club, a streak spanning 22 years.

1999 — Venus and Serena Williams become the first sisters to win WTA Tour events on the same day. Venus wins the IGA SuperThrift Tennis Classic in Oklahoma City after Serena takes her first title on the WTA Tour at the Gaz de France Open.

2003 — In Val Di Fiemme, Italy, Johnny Spillane wins the Nordic combined sprint to become the first American to win a gold medal at the Nordic world championships.

2010 — Ai Miyazato wins the HSBC Champions to become the first LPGA Tour player in 44 years to sweep the first two events of a season. Miyazato, who the LPGA Thailand last week, closes with 3-under 69 for a two-stroke victory over Cristie Kerr.

2010 — Sidney Crosby scores the winning goal in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the U.S. in the final event of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada earns its 14th gold medal, the most by any country at any Winter Olympics. The American silver is the 37th medal won by the U.S. at these games, the most by any country at any Winter Olympics. The U.S. wins the medals race for the first time since 1932.