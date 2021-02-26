Sports

Jackson scores 19 to lift UAB past UTSA 64-57

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

Quan Jackson registered 19 points as UAB defeated UTSA 64-57 on Friday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 12 points for UAB (19-5, 11-4 Conference USA). Michael Ertel added 11 points. Tavin Lovan had seven rebounds.

Keaton Wallace had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Roadrunners (12-10, 8-7), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Jacob Germany added 13 points and three blocks. Jhivvan Jackson had 12 points.

