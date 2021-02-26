Wagner looks to extend streak vs CCSU

Wagner (11-5, 11-4) vs. Central Connecticut (4-16, 4-13)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks for its 11th straight conference win against Central Connecticut. Wagner's last NEC loss came against the Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks 77-66 on Jan. 14. Central Connecticut has dropped its last six games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERS: Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 8.3 points and four assists to lead the way for the Blue Devils. Xavier Wilson has paired with Scantlebury and is producing 6.7 points per game. The Seahawks have been led by Alex Morales, who is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 34.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last three games. He's also made 70.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Wagner has won its last six road games, scoring 75.7 points and allowing 65.2 points during those contests. Central Connecticut has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 57.8 points while giving up 74.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blue Devils have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Seahawks. Central Connecticut has 39 assists on 79 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three games while Wagner has assists on 42 of 86 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all NEC teams. The Seahawks have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25