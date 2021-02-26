Washington (5-19, 4-16) vs. Arizona (16-8, 10-8)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks revenge on Arizona after dropping the first matchup in Seattle. The teams last met on Dec. 31, when the Wildcats shot 42 percent from the field while holding Washington to just 31.3 percent en route to a 27-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Arizona's James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Akinjo has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. Akinjo has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Arizona has 44 assists on 74 field goals (59.5 percent) over its past three outings while Washington has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Arizona has attempted the sixth-most free throws in the nation at 24.2 per game. Washington has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15 foul shots per game (ranked 257th).

