ACU looks to extend streak vs Central Ark.

Abilene Christian (19-3, 11-1) vs. Central Arkansas (3-17, 2-10)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Arkansas. Abilene Christian has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Bears. Central Arkansas' last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2018, a 74-72 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Abilene Christian has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kolton Kohl, Joe Pleasant, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team's scoring this year and 55 percent of all Wildcats points over the team's last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 82.8 points per game against Southland opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.5 per game they put up over six non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Rylan Bergersen has accounted for 41 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-16 this year when it scores 80 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 81.

TWO STREAKS: Abilene Christian has won its last three road games, scoring 78 points and allowing 66 points during those contests. Central Arkansas has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 81.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 59.7 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-best mark in the country. The Central Arkansas offense has put up just 69.7 points through 20 games (ranked 209th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25