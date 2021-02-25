Morales leads Wagner past Central Connecticut 83-63

Alex Morales had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Wagner won its 10th straight game, romping past Central Connecticut 83-63 on Thursday night.

Elijah Ford had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wagner (11-5, 11-4 Northeast Conference). DeLonnie Hunt added 11 points and six rebounds, and Ja'Mier Fletcher had nine rebounds.

Nigel Scantlebury and Stephane Ayangma each had 12 points for the Blue Devils (4-16, 4-13), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Zach Newkirk had 11 points. Tre Mitchell, the Blue Devils' second leading scorer entering the contest at 10 points per game, was held to four points (0 of 14).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25