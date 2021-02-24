Colton scores in NHL debut, Lightning beat Hurricanes 3-0

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton (79) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Ross Colton scored in his NHL debut and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night in the third of four straight games between the teams.

Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Alex Killorn had two assists. Vasilevskiy had his 22nd career shutout and first since March 2020 against Montreal.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves for the Hurricanes after shutting out the Lightning in his previous start. Carolina has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

The teams will finish the series Thursday night in Tampa. They split the first two games in Raleigh.

Colton put Tampa Bay on the board on his first career shot on goal during his second career shift. As Victor Hedman cut down the right wing side and circled behind the net, Colton whittled his way to the top of the crease where he was able to push the puck under the pads of Nedeljkoviv at 6:43.

Colton is the ninth player in franchise history to score in his NHL debut, the second quickest behind only Nikita Kucherov, who scored on his first career shift 2:12 into the game on Henrik Lundqvist against the New York Rangers on November 2013.

Coleman doubled the lead with 2:33 left in the opening period with his first power play goal with Tampa Bay since arriving from New Jersey last season. After Pat Maroon delivered a touch pass to Yanni Gourde at the offensive blue line, Gourde found Coleman alone coming down the slot for an easy one-touch shot over the blocker of Nedeljkovic.

Goodrow added an empty-netter with 34.8 seconds left to seal the victory.

CIRELLI CLOSER

Lightning C Anthony Cirelli, who suffered an undisclosed upper-body injury on Feb. 11 at Florida, skated with the extras Wednesday morning. Coach Jon Cooper said the Lightning hope to be able to consider Cirelli day-to-day soon.

INJURY UPDATES

Carolina F Teuvo Teravainen was diagnosed with a concussion, according to coach Rod Brind’Amour, and did not accompany the team for the five-game trip. Brind’Amour also said G Petr Mrazek, out with a fractured thumb, remains out indefinitely even though he returned to the ice Tuesday.