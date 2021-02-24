Boston plays Atlanta on 5-game road slide

Boston Celtics (15-16, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Atlanta looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Hawks are 8-11 in conference play. Atlanta is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24.4 assists per game led by Trae Young averaging 9.6.

The Celtics are 11-9 in conference play. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11.6 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 4.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Celtics won 121-109 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Kemba Walker led Boston with 28 points, and Young led Atlanta with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is second on the Hawks averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 27 points per game while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. Clint Capela is averaging 17 points and 13.4 rebounds while shooting 65.3% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 4.2 assists and 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 114.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 50.2% shooting.

Celtics: 3-7, averaging 108.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), John Collins: day to day (concussion), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf).