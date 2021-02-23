Grant leads Miami (Ohio) past Central Michigan 96-54

Dae Dae Grant had 25 points as Miami (Ohio) romped past Central Michigan 96-54 on Tuesday.

Javin Etzler had 13 points for Miami (10-9, 7-7 Mid-American Conference), which posted a season-high 18 3-pointers. Dalonte Brown added 12 points, and Mekhi Lairy had 10.

Miami dominated the first half and led 58-18 at halftime.

Meikkel Murray had 16 points and six rebounds for the Chippewas (6-13, 2-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Ralph Bissainthe added 14 points and three blocks, and Caleb Huffman had 13 points.

