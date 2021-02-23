Williams carries Georgia State over Appalachian State 85-71

Kane Williams scored a career-high 24 points and Jalen Thomas added 22 as Georgia State topped Appalachian State 85-71 on Tuesday.

Williams shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Corey Allen had 16 points and six assists for Georgia State (12-5, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Eliel Nsoseme added eight points and eight rebounds.

Michael Almonacy scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-10, 6-7), who have now lost five consecutive games. Adrian Delph and Justin Forrest each had 13 points.

The Panthers registered their first win in three tries against the Mountaineers this season. In the most recent matchup, Appalachian State defeated Georgia State 74-61 on Jan. 23.

