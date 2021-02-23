Gardner-Webb, USC Upstate meet in conference play

Gardner-Webb (11-14, 10-10) vs. South Carolina Upstate (5-17, 5-11)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes meet as Gardner-Webb faces South Carolina Upstate. Both teams last played on Monday. Gardner-Webb knocked off South Carolina Upstate by 11 on the road, while South Carolina Upstate is coming off of a 69-58 loss at home to Gardner-Webb.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Gardner-Webb has relied heavily on its freshmen. Jaheam Cornwall, D'Maurian Williams, Jordan Sears and Jamaine Mann have combined to account for 58 percent of the team's scoring this year and 77 percent of all Runnin' Bulldogs points over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JAHEAM: Cornwall has connected on 42 percent of the 150 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 25 over his last five games. He's also converted 81 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Gardner-Webb has scored 71.7 points per game and allowed 54.7 over its three-game road winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spartans have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Runnin' Bulldogs. South Carolina Upstate has 34 assists on 71 field goals (47.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Gardner-Webb has assists on 30 of 81 field goals (37 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25