San Antonio takes on Oklahoma City, seeks 4th straight road win

San Antonio Spurs (16-11, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (12-19, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hits the road against Oklahoma City trying to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Thunder are 5-14 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City averages 14.6 turnovers and is 4-13 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Spurs have gone 11-11 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio averages 45.2 rebounds per game and is 6-1 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Thunder 112-102 in their last matchup on Jan. 12. Lonnie Walker IV led San Antonio with 24 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced Oklahoma City scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 50.6% and averaging 22.8 points. Darius Bazley is averaging 6.9 rebounds and 12.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Spurs. Patty Mills is averaging 11.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 46.2% shooting.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Spurs: Rudy Gay: out (health protocols), Devin Vassell: out (health protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: day to day (health and safety protocols), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip), DeMar DeRozan: out (personal), Derrick White: out (health protocols), Keldon Johnson: out (health protocols).