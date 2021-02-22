Cunningham shines, Oklahoma St beats No. 18 Texas Tech in OT

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr., front left, looks over his shoulder at Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) and forward Bernard Kouma (25) during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) AP

Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and Oklahoma State got past Texas Tech in overtime for the second time this season, beating the 18th-ranked Red Raiders 74-69 on Monday night.

Cunningham, the Big 12's leading scorer and one of the nation's top freshmen, put on a show in front of about a dozen NBA scouts and executives, including Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti. He made 8 of 13 shots and had five rebounds.

Kalib Boone scored 18 points and Avery Anderson III added 16 for the Cowboys (15-6, 8-6 Big 12), who rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit with Cunningham on the bench due to foul trouble. Oklahoma State also beat Texas Tech in overtime on Jan. 2 and is 3-0 in OT games this season.

Oklahoma State made 15 of 24 free throws in regulation but drained 7 of 8 in the extra period to claim its third straight win.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and Mac McClung added 17 for Texas Tech (14-8, 6-7), which lost its third consecutive game.

Tech led 37-36 at halftime. The Red Raiders scored the first six points of the second half, and Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton called a timeout.

Cunningham committed his fourth foul three minutes into the second half. Shortly after Cunningham sat, McClung hit a tough turnaround jumper to put Tech up 45-36. The Cowboys missed their first nine shots of the second half and didn't score for more than 6 1/2 minutes.

Oklahoma State rallied without Cunningham. Keylan Boone made a 3-pointer to finally get the Cowboys on the board in the second half. Anderson's layup on a baseline cut tied the game at 47, and Oklahoma State finally took the lead on a pair of free throws by Kalib Boone.

Oklahoma State could have won in the closing seconds of regulation, but Rondel Walker missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders' three-game skid will likely hurt their NCAA Tournament seeding.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys were gritty, especially with Cunningham on the bench. They have stacked up some big wins.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech will host No. 14 Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State will visit No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday.

___

