Orlando faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (8-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Detroit trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Magic are 9-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is second in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 2.6.

The Pistons are 5-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 3-10 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is shooting 48.1% and averaging 24.1 points. Terrence Ross is averaging 17.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Mason Plumlee leads the Pistons with 9.0 rebounds and averages 10.2 points. Saddiq Bey is shooting 48.8% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 107.4 points, 48.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 45.2% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Cole Anthony: out (rib), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).

Pistons: Delon Wright: out (right adductor), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).