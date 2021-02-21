Sports

Holmes leads Saint Bonaventure over Davidson 69-58

The Associated Press

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y.

Jaren Holmes had 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Bonaventure to a 69-58 win over Davidson on Sunday, the Bonnies’ seventh consecutive home victory.

Holmes made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Kyle Lofton had 18 points and six assists for Saint Bonaventure (11-3, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Adaway added six rebounds.

Davidson scored 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Hyunjung Lee and Kellan Grady scored 18 points apiece for the Wildcats (11-6, 6-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Tinsley, Petcash each score 16 to carry Binghamton past NJIT

February 21, 2021 5:21 PM

Sports

Tennessee Tech edges defending OVC champ Austin Peay 27-21

February 21, 2021 5:19 PM

Sports

Butler scores 23 to lift Holy Cross past Army 67-51

February 21, 2021 5:19 PM

Sports

Louisville stunned by Florida State; UCLA loses to Oregon St

February 21, 2021 5:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service