Parrish nets 17, No. 13 Oregon tops USC 72-48 to end skid

Sydney Parrish hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points off the bench and No. 13 Oregon ended a three-game losing streak with a 72-48 win over USC on Sunday.

The Ducks, who lost to three-straight Top 10 teams, matched their season high with 12 3-pointers on 28 attempts and shot 48% overall (27-56), their best shooting performance after seven games of shooting between 32 and 43%.

Erin Boley added 13 points and eight rebounds for Oregon (13-7, 10-6 Pac-12 Conference), which has won 10 straight in the series. Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince both scored 11. Te-Hina Paopao had eight assists and Parrish four steals.

Alissa Pili scored 14 points for the Trojans (10-10, 8-9), who shot just 33% (18 of 55).

Taylor Chavez and Boley opened the game with 3-pointers and the Ducks never trailed. USC tied the game at 14 but Oregon scored the next six. A 10-0 run in the middle of the second quarter, featuring back-to-back Sabally and Parrish 3's, made it 34-20 and the lead was in double figures the rest of the way.

Oregon went 2-9 from 3-point range and was just 6 of 16 overall in the third quarter but limited the Trojans to 10 points.

The Ducks are scheduled to play rival Oregon State on home next Sunday to close the regular season. USC wraps up at No. 8 UCLA on Sunday.