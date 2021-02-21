McDavid records natural hat trick, Oilers rout Flames 7-1

Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) knocks down Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane (88) behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Connor McDavid scored a natural hat trick and added two assists, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 7-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

McDavid assisted on the Oilers' first two goals before scoring Edmonton’s next three. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Alex Chiasson and Josh Archibald also scored for Edmonton.

Mikko Koskinen made 43 saves for the Oilers, who opened the home-and-home series Friday night with a 2-1 victory in Calgary.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom made 10 saves on 15 shots before being pulled in favor of David Rittich in the second period. Rittich made seven saves on nine shots.

Chiasson scored a power-play goal nearly 3:30 into the first period. He redirected a pass from McDavid past Markstrom.

The Oilers doubled their advantage with a goal from Nugent-Hopkins about a minute later, with McDavid picking up another assist.

Mangiapane cut the Oilers’ lead in half scoring in a goalmouth scramble in front of Koskinen. The referees reviewed the play before confirming their initial call on the ice.

McDavid scored his team’s second power-play goal, tipping a point shot from Tyson Barrie. It was his third point of the period.

The Oilers' captain scored his second of the game in the second period. He took the puck away from Flames defender Noah Hanifin and charged up the wing. He entered the zone and looked as if he was going to pass, drawing a defender towards him. Instead, he fired on net and beat Markstrom for his 11th of the season.

McDavid completed the hat-trick before the mid-point of the period.

Nugent-Hopkins added his second of the game with 7:22 left in the period.

Archibald scored his team’s seventh of the game 36 seconds into the third period.

NOTES: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Slater Koekkoek left the game in the first period after taking a hit from Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Toronto on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Oilers: At Vancouver on Tuesday and Thursday nights.