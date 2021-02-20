Pickett scores 20 to lead Georgetown past Seton Hall 81-75

Jamorko Pickett had a season-high 20 points as Georgetown topped Seton Hall 81-75 on Saturday.

Chudier Bile had 16 points for Georgetown (7-10, 5-7 Big East Conference). Dante Harris added 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Donald Carey had 11 points.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 22 points for the Pirates (13-9, 10-6), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 13 points. Tyrese Samuel had seven rebounds. Ike Obiagu had six points and five blocks.

The Hoyas leveled the season series against the Pirates with the win. Seton Hall defeated Georgetown 78-67 on Dec. 23.

___

