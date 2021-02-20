Davis carries Detroit over Robert Morris 80-61

Antoine Davis scored 29 points and Noah Waterman added a career-best 22 as Detroit defeated Robert Morris 80-61 on Saturday, ending the regular season.

Bul Kuol had 16 points for Detroit (11-9, 10-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Marquell Fraser added nine rebounds.

Davis, who also had eight assists, had his 12th-straight game with 20 or more points.

Robert Morris scored a season-low 22 points in the second half on 31% shooting.

Charles Bain had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials (4-14, 3-12). Kahliel Spear added 10 points. Dante Treacy had six rebounds.

Jon Williams, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Colonials, was held to two points. He was 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Detroit defeated Robert Morris 85-74 on Friday.

The first round of the Horizon League tournament is set for Thursday with quarterfinls on March 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25