Haarms scores 21 to carry BYU over Loyola Marymount 88-71

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Matt Haarms had 21 points as BYU beat Loyola Marymount 88-71 on Saturday.

Caleb Lohner had 18 points and seven rebounds for BYU (17-5, 8-3 West Coast Conference). Alex Barcello added 15 points. Brandon Averette had 14 points.

BYU dominated the first half and led 47-25 at the break. The Lions’ 46 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Ivan Alipiev scored a season-high 22 points for the Lions (11-7, 6-4), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Eli Scott added 17 points. Keli Leaupepe had 15 points.

