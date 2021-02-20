Sports

Safford, Godwin lead Wofford over W. Carolina 80-56

The Associated Press

CULLOWHEE, N.C.

Morgan Safford had 14 points to lead five Wofford players in double figures as the Terriers easily beat Western Carolina 80-56 on Saturday.

Sam Godwin added 12 points for the Terriers and Messiah Jones, Tray Hollowell and Storm Murphy each scored 11.

Wofford (14-8, 11-5 Southern Conference) distributed a season-high 23 assists on 33-made field goals.

Cory Hightower scored a career-high 26 points for the Catamounts (9-14, 2-12) and Sin’Cere McMahon added 13 points.

The Terriers also beat Western Carolina 91-78 on Jan. 23.

