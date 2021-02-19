Sports

Midtgaard carries Grand Canyon over California Baptist 71-61

The Associated Press

PHOENIX

Asbjorn Midtgaard recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Grand Canyon to a 71-61 win over California Baptist on Friday night, the Antelopes’ ninth straight victory.

Alessandro Lever had 19 points for Grand Canyon (13-3, 7-0 Western Athletic Conference). Mikey Dixon added 13 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Elijah Thomas had 13 points for the Lancers (10-8, 4-5). Ty Rowell added 12 points and six assists. Gorjok Gak had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Overton leads Utah Valley past New Mexico St. 69-66

February 19, 2021 10:43 PM

Sports

Nesbitt carries Kansas City over Denver 68-57

February 19, 2021 10:38 PM

Sports

Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Kennesaw St. 76-62

February 19, 2021 10:36 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service