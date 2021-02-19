Sports

Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Kennesaw St. 76-62

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Ahsan Asadullah had 23 points as Lipscomb topped Kennesaw State 76-62 on Friday night.

Asadullah made 9 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds and three assists.

KJ Johnson had 16 points for Lipscomb (14-10, 8-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Romeao Ferguson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jake Wolfe had 12 points.

Chris Youngblood had 15 points for the Owls (4-17, 1-12). Alex Peterson added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kasen Jennings had six rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers was held to only eight points despite coming into the matchup as the Owls’ leading scorer at 17.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

