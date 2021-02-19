Purdue, Nebraska meet in conference play

Purdue (14-8, 9-6) vs. Nebraska (5-14, 1-11)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays host to Purdue in a Big Ten matchup. Purdue beat Michigan State by 10 at home on Tuesday. Nebraska lost 79-71 on the road to Maryland on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Nebraska's Teddy Allen has averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while Dalano Banton has put up 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. For the Boilermakers, Trevion Williams has averaged 16.4 points and 9.4 rebounds while Brandon Newman has put up 9.1 points.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 37.3 percent of the 102 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last three games. He's also made 70.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-9 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

WINNING WHEN: Purdue is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Boilermakers are 5-8 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is rated first in the Big Ten with an average of 72.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25