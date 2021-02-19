Buffalo faces New Jersey, looks to end 4-game slide

Buffalo Sabres (4-7-2, eighth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (6-3-2, sixth in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will try to end its four-game losing streak when the Sabres play New Jersey.

The Devils have gone 6-3-2 against division opponents. New Jersey has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 64.9% of opponent chances.

The Sabres are 4-7-2 against the rest of their division. Buffalo averages 2.4 penalties per game, the least in the league. Brandon Davidson leads the team averaging 1.0.

In their last meeting on Jan. 31, New Jersey won 5-3. Miles Wood totaled two goals for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes leads the Devils with six assists and has 9 points this season. Wood has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 10 total assists and has 12 points. Victor Olofsson has 9 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Ryan Murray: out (illness), Nikita Gusev: out (covid protocol).

Sabres: Dylan Cozens: out (covid protocol), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (health and safety protocols).