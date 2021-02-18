Sports

Late rally lifts Belmont past Jacksonville St. 63-59

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Caleb Hollander had 18 points and eight rebounds as Belmont extended its winning streak to 20 games, narrowly beating Jacksonville State 63-59 on Thursday night.

The win gave Belmont a three-game lead over Morehead State in the Ohio Valley Conference with three games to go, assuring the Bruins at least a tie for their 12th regular-season title in the last 16 years.

Nick Muszynski had 16 points and three blocks for Belmont (23-1, 17-0). Grayson Murphy added nine points and nine rebounds.

Luke Smith, the Bruins’ second leading scorer (13.0 ppg) points per game, scored seven points in 1 of 9 shooting, 1of 8 from distance. Smith made four free throws in the last 13 seconds, each time extending the Bruins late lead to two possessions.

Belmont scored a season-low 22 first-half points as Jacksonville State led 27-22 at the break. The Gamecocks held a lead until Hollander hit a jumper, was fouled and converted the three-point play putting Belmont in front 55-53 with 3:26 remaining.

Darian Adams scored a career-high 24 points and had eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (14-8, 10-6), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Jalen Finch added nine points and seven assists.

Belmont defeated Jacksonville State 98-91 on Jan. 16.

