Miami faces Sacramento, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Miami Heat (11-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-15, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup against Sacramento as losers of three in a row.

The Kings have gone 7-10 at home. Sacramento has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Heat are 4-10 on the road. Miami is 4-11 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Kings 105-104 in their last meeting on Jan. 30. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 30 points, and De'Aaron Fox paced Sacramento scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Kings. Richaun Holmes is averaging 6.2 rebounds and 9.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Heat. Butler is averaging 21.6 points and nine rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 47.8% shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 108 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 44.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist).

Heat: Chris Silva: out (hip), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Goran Dragic: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).