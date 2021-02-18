Grant leads Detroit against Memphis after 43-point game

Detroit Pistons (8-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-12, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Memphis Grizzlies after Jerami Grant scored 43 points in the Pistons' 105-102 loss to the Bulls.

The Grizzlies are 5-8 in home games. Memphis is the leader in the Western Conference with 15.7 fast break points led by Ja Morant averaging 2.4.

The Pistons have gone 2-12 away from home. Detroit has a 2-7 record against teams below .500.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen leads the Grizzlies with 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 10.4 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Xavier Tillman is shooting 59.7% and averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Wayne Ellington leads the Pistons averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.6 points per game and shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Mason Plumlee is shooting 54.6% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 51.7% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Desmond Bane: out (personal), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De'Anthony Melton: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).