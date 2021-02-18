Panthers visit the Red Wings after Huberdeau’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (10-2-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-11-3, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Detroit Red Wings after Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-3 overtime win against the Hurricanes.

The Red Wings are 4-11-3 against division opponents. Detroit scores 1.9 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Anthony Mantha leads the team with five total goals.

The Panthers are 10-2-2 against Central Division teams. Florida has scored 47 goals and ranks ninth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game. Huberdeau leads the team with seven.

In their last meeting on Feb. 9, Florida won 2-1. Patric Hornqvist recorded a team-high 2 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robby Fabbri leads the Red Wings with a plus-two in 10 games this season. Mantha has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with seven goals and has 20 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-6-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body).