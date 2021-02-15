Sports

Gladbach says coach Marco Rose leaving for Dortmund

The Associated Press

Moenchengladbach's head coach Marco Rose reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Moenchengladbach's head coach Marco Rose reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool) Martin Meissner AP
MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany

Borussia Mönchengladbach said Monday that coach Marco Rose will leave at the end of the season for league rival Borussia Dortmund.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said that Rose would use a clause in his contract to make the move, subject to unspecified conditions.

“In recent weeks we have had a lot of conversations together about Marco's future,” Eberl said in a statement.

“Unfortunately he has now decided that he would like to make use of a clause in his contract, which runs to June 2022, and make a switch to Borussia Dortmund."

Dortmund has not confirmed Rose will be its new coach.

Dortmund fired coach Lucien Favre in December and put Edin Terzic in interim charge. Dortmund is sixth in the Bundesliga and Gladbach is seventh as they fight to reach the Champions League qualifying places. The two clubs are also due to meet in the German Cup on March 2.

  Comments  

Football

Omar Kelly: Zach Thomas has been snubbed by the Hall of Fame, but 2022 could be his year

Football

Can Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and other NFL stars achieve LeBron James, James Harden NBA-level influence?

Football

Mitch Albom: Matthew Stafford’s last Detroit Lions interview: How hard it was for him to say goodbye

Pelicans & NBA Basketball

Philadelphia referees have dominated NBA officiating for decades. Here’s why.

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service