The Latest: Brignone leads Shiffrin in combined at worlds
The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):
11:00 a.m.
Federica Brignone leads Mikaela Shiffrin by six-hundredths of a second after the opening leg of the women's combined at the world championships.
Brignone beat Elena Curtoni by 0.01 as Italy went 1-2 in the super-G portion with Shiffrin looming in third.
Brignone will open the decisive slalom portion at 2:10 p.m.
Home nation Italy has not won a medal in the first four events of the worlds.
Overall World Cup leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia has to make up four-tenths on Brignone in the slalom.
Two-time combined world champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished 0.97 behind.
